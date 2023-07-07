South Africa

Suspended chief magistrate Nair wants his corruption case postponed

07 July 2023 - 18:50
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair is accused of benefiting from Bosasa security upgrades at his home.
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair is accused of benefiting from Bosasa security upgrades at his home.
Image: Supplied

The corruption case of suspended chief magistrate Desmond Nair has been postponed to November 30 by the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court.

The court provisionally postponed the corruption case for the defence to make representations as to why Nair should not be prosecuted.

“The postponement follows a request by Nair’s legal representative, Danie Dorfling,” said investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

Nair is charged with corruption for allegedly having received gratification to the value of R200,000 in security upgrades from African Global Operations/Global Technology Systems (formerly known as Bosasa) in September 2016.

The upgrades involve an electric fence, an alarm system, perimeter beams and a CCTV system at Nair’s Pretoria home in Silverton. The state alleges that Nair was granted the upgrades for his influence to act in a dishonest, improper or unlawful manner. 

Seboka added that in another matter, Bosasa's former COO Angelo Agrizzi’s fraud case was deferred to October 4 2023.

Agrizzi is accused of offering a gratification of more than R800,000, on behalf of Bosasa, to former MP Vincent Smith, in exchange for his influence as the then chairperson of parliament’s oversight committee on correctional services. 

In a separate matter, the Pretoria high court ruled in April this year that Agrizzi is fit to stand trial virtually.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Jacob Zuma is in Zimbabwe — here's why

Former president Jacob Zuma will represent Belarus at a Zimbabwe conference on the trade in African carbon credits, according to the organisers of ...
Politics
1 day ago

R600k in kickbacks: Sishen plant manager pleads guilty

A 53-year-old former plant manager of the Sishen Iron Ore Company has pleaded guilty to 12 counts of corruption and 10 of money laundering, the Hawks ...
News
3 days ago

OPINION | The pros and cons of the National Health Insurance Bill

For the NHI to be beneficial to all and truly live up to its potential for betterment, it should not be rushed.
Ideas
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ID head hints at state capture fireworks in 2023 News
  2. Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair in court on corruption rap South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear Bosasa-related evidence Politics

Latest

  1. Unpaid Lyceum College employees battling to make ends meet South Africa
  2. Police seek help in identifying another body linked to Thabo Bester prison ... South Africa
  3. Suspended chief magistrate Nair wants his corruption case postponed South Africa
  4. No jail time for Woolworths looter South Africa
  5. Ekurhuleni emergency services get to the bottom of another suspected tremor South Africa

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy