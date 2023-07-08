South Africa

Weather service warns of disruptive snow in Eastern Cape, urges caution in initiation schools

08 July 2023 - 15:20 By TIMESLIVE
Up to 4.5cm of snow is expected to fall in the Eastern Cape from Sunday into Monday, says Saws.
Image: Tourism Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of disruptive snow in the Eastern Cape.

The snow, which is expected to fall from Sunday into Monday, is expected to result in dangerous driving conditions, potential road and pass closures, hypothermia, particularly among initiates, loss of vulnerable livestock and disruption to services, Saws said on Twitter. 

The cold front will result in very cold conditions and a chance of snow in high-lying areas, with up to 20cm expected, it added.

Saws warned initiation schools to ensure initiates have proper shelter, warmth and supplies.

If proper care is not taken, lives could be threatened, as access to some areas could be cut off due to accumulation of snow, it said.

TimesLIVE

