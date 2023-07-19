South Africa

Smell of gas lingers in Joburg CBD after explosion on Bree Street

19 July 2023 - 18:49 By TIMESLIVE
Parts of Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD collapsed in the strong underground blast on Wednesday afternoon.
Parts of Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD collapsed in the strong underground blast on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

The smell of gas was lingering in the air in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday evening after an explosion, believed to be on a gas line.

TimesLIVE videographer Thabo Tshabalala, who is on the scene, reported how officials had cordoned off Bree Street as they expressed concern about a possible secondary explosion. 

“It looks like a big sinkhole. Authorities are moving people, saying the road may collapse,” he said.

At least 24 vehicles, mostly taxis, were damaged when the explosion occurred about 5pm, damaging the road extensively.

Some of the vehicles were lying on their sides, while others had been thrown on top of others. 

Johannesburg's metro police department have closed off many streets in the vicinity of Bree Street.

“Our standby teams are on their way to help with the closures, apparently it was an underground gas explosion but it cannot be confirmed yet,” read a communication from the JMPD.

Streets which are closed include: Simmonds, Harrison, Loveday and Bree.

ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said: "Apparently there are several patients with minor to moderate injuries and so far no fatalities have been reported". 

This is a developing story. 

READ MORE:

WATCH | Reported gasline explosion rocks Bree Street in Johannesburg CBD

An official notice sent to community police forum groups said that an explosion had occurred, "possibly on the gas lines underground".
News
45 minutes ago

Women and children among 24 killed in gas leak in Boksburg's Angelo informal settlement

An Ekurhuleni EMS official said bodies, including those of women and children, were found scattered at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg.
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Illegal mining must be addressed and regulated before there are more deaths

Illegal mining is a growing and dangerous industry that can no longer just be left to its own devices
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Smell of gas lingers in Joburg CBD after explosion on Bree Street South Africa
  2. WATCH | Reported gasline explosion rocks Bree Street in Johannesburg CBD South Africa
  3. Amnesty International SA ‘not surprised’ by Putin announcement South Africa
  4. 'Her time on earth is done': a mother's grief after fatal shooting of daughter, ... South Africa
  5. Face-to-face contact in households unlikely to transmit Covid-19: study South Africa

Latest Videos

Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD
World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami