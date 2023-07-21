South Africa

Eskom project manager nabbed for ‘accepting’ R50k gratification

21 July 2023 - 14:45
An Eskom project manager has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Ufuk Zivana

An Eskom project manager will appear in the Middelburg specialised commercial crime court in Mpumalanga on Monday after being arrested for allegedly accepting a R50,000 gratification to assist with a tender.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said: “It is alleged that around October 2022 a complaint was reported about fraud and corruption committed by an Eskom project manager and two other Eskom officials.

“It is said R25,000 was given to the project manager as a gratification by Luthando Engineering for it to be granted a one-year contract to install lights at Eskom. Around November 2022 [another R25,000 was handed over].”

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit and a sting operation was set up.

“An operation was conducted outside Kriel power station after information was received that the suspect would be transporting money,” Mogale said.

“The suspect was searched, but no money was found in his possession. However, R16,600 was found at his residence.”

