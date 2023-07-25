South Africa

Cops probing other 'hits' after suspected killers found to have taken out insurance policies on victims

25 July 2023 - 12:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating murders for insurance claims. Stock photo.
Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating murders for insurance claims. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/CONVISUM

Police are investigating murders for insurance claims in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.

Two suspects have been apprehended to date, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“Insurance fraud, including carrying out ‘hit’ murders for insurance claims, is a serious problem that has severe consequences for society, insurers and the victims involved.

“Investigators are probing possible links to other ‘hit’ murders by the suspects in the Nelson Mandela Bay area,” she said.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the April gunshot death of Lonwabo Mbixane, 35, in New Brighton.

“As the investigation unfolded, police established the motive for the murder was an insurance claim taken out on the deceased,” Naidu said.

Insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu bust with cellphone in prison

Notorious insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu has been caught in possession of a cellphone and will now again have to face the consequences of breaking ...
News
2 weeks ago

“The victim and his family were not made aware of such a claim prior to his demise.”

Azola Bhuqa, 41, alleged to be the mastermind, and Siphosethu Kaya, 22, were arrested on July 22. 

They appeared in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Monday and have been remanded in custody to July 31.

Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata welcomed the arrests and said solving “hit” murders is complex and challenging and the investigations demand exceptional investigative skills.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Financial motive for Eastern Cape doctor’s murder, court told

Ex-wife’s money troubles laid bare, two more suspects arrested.
News
2 weeks ago

Alleged hitmen claimed to have done ‘jobs’ for Rosemary Ndlovu before, including murdering her ‘husband’

The two men who informed Justice Mudau that they had been hired by his wife Nomsa to kill him told him they knew her through convicted serial ...
News
3 months ago

'Hitmen' allegedly promised R80k from R3m insurance payout: Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau trial

A man allegedly hired by Rosemary Ndlovu's friend and colleague Nomsa Mudau to kill Mudau's husband on Monday told the Kempton Park regional court ...
News
3 months ago

Woman who ordered hit on husband to cash policies sentenced to life

A 47-year-old woman who paid hitmen R20,000 to kill her husband so she could cash in on insurance policies in 2019 was sentenced to life ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bail for North West attorney who 'defrauded' client in R763k RAF claim South Africa
  2. Informal traders ask for more time to comment on tobacco bill South Africa
  3. POLL | Should there be rules restricting sick leave? South Africa
  4. Neighbour is next witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Zandile Khumalo excused South Africa
  5. Four killed in Port Shepstone taxi rank shoot-out South Africa

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji