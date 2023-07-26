The Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) closed one lane of Miles Stoker Road in Roodepoort because of a huge sinkhole on Wednesday.
The agency said the sinkhole developed after illegal mining in the area, including tunnelling beneath the road.
JRA spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers said that for safety reasons the northbound carriageway along Miles Stoker Road, between Main Reef Road and Roodepoort, has been temporarily closed.
“Traffic is diverted on to the southbound carriageway until further notice. Additional closures may be introduced to ensure the safety of the public,” said Peters-Scheepers.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling on the road towards the Roodepoort CBD.
He said due to the closure of the northbound carriageway motorists should be careful of oncoming traffic.
“Motorists are urged to reduce speed and to switch on the vehicle's headlamps when travelling at night, in the early morning or during adverse lighting conditions,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
Roodepoort road closed by sinkhole allegedly caused by illegal mining
Image: Twitter/Screenshot
The Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) closed one lane of Miles Stoker Road in Roodepoort because of a huge sinkhole on Wednesday.
The agency said the sinkhole developed after illegal mining in the area, including tunnelling beneath the road.
JRA spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers said that for safety reasons the northbound carriageway along Miles Stoker Road, between Main Reef Road and Roodepoort, has been temporarily closed.
“Traffic is diverted on to the southbound carriageway until further notice. Additional closures may be introduced to ensure the safety of the public,” said Peters-Scheepers.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling on the road towards the Roodepoort CBD.
He said due to the closure of the northbound carriageway motorists should be careful of oncoming traffic.
“Motorists are urged to reduce speed and to switch on the vehicle's headlamps when travelling at night, in the early morning or during adverse lighting conditions,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos