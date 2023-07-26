South Africa

Roodepoort road closed by sinkhole allegedly caused by illegal mining

26 July 2023 - 21:51
The large sinkhole blamed on illegal mining in Roodepoort led to the closure of one lane of the road.
Image: Twitter/Screenshot

The Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) closed one lane of Miles Stoker Road in Roodepoort because of a huge sinkhole on Wednesday.

The agency said the sinkhole developed after illegal mining in the area, including tunnelling beneath the road.

JRA spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers said that for safety reasons the northbound carriageway along Miles Stoker Road, between Main Reef Road and Roodepoort, has been temporarily closed.

“Traffic is diverted on to the southbound carriageway until further notice. Additional closures may be introduced to ensure the safety of the public,” said Peters-Scheepers.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling on the road towards the Roodepoort CBD.

He said due to the closure of the northbound carriageway motorists should be careful  of oncoming traffic.

“Motorists are urged to reduce speed and to switch on the vehicle's headlamps when travelling at night, in the early morning or during adverse lighting conditions,” he said.

