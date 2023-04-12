EDITORIAL | Once again, justice eludes a family
The accused in the Hillary Gardee matter have been freed, leaving her family struggling for closure and public trust in law-enforcement further diminished
12 April 2023 - 21:13 By timeslive premium editorial
On May 7 last year, four days after police minister Bheki Cele implemented a 72-hour action plan to find Hillary Gardee’s killers, South Africa cheered as three men were arrested...
EDITORIAL | Once again, justice eludes a family
The accused in the Hillary Gardee matter have been freed, leaving her family struggling for closure and public trust in law-enforcement further diminished
On May 7 last year, four days after police minister Bheki Cele implemented a 72-hour action plan to find Hillary Gardee’s killers, South Africa cheered as three men were arrested...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos