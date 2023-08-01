Traffic cop to appear in court over failed CIT heist in Mpumalanga

A Mpumalanga traffic officer will make a second appearance in court on Tuesday in connection with a failed cash-in-transit heist in Hazyview on Friday.
Khanyisile Viola Nyalungu, 29, made an initial appearance in the Hazyview magistrate's court on Monday after her arrest by a team comprising the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit in Nelspruit, the national intervention unit, provincial detectives and Nelspruit local criminal record centre.
“It is alleged that on Thursday, at about 1.30pm, an armoured vehicle [belonging to] Fidelity security company was travelling from White River to Hazyview, escorted by a TSU vehicle. At the White River/Hazyview junction, as the AV turned right into Hazyview, it was rammed by a grey Mercedes-Benz sedan. The suspects immediately started to shoot at the AV, injuring the security guards who were later transported to hospital for medical treatment,” Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said.
Image: Mpumalanga Hawks
Hawks bust 5 ‘money-hungry’ cops
“The TSU also arrived and returned fire. The suspects then fled with three other sedan vehicles. Witnesses indicated that the vehicle of the accused was seen transporting the suspect and firearms which were used during the failed heist.”
An investigation was launched and it resulted in Nyalungu's arrest after stolen vehicles seen at the scene were apparently found parked in her yard.
The vehicles were confiscated and it was discovered that they were stolen in Mhala and Vosloorus.
“The suspect was charged for conspiracy to commit crime (robbery under aggravating circumstances), attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
“The case against Nyalungu was postponed to Tuesday for further bail application,” Sekgotodi said.
TimesLIVE
