'Maladministration' at KZN premier's office to be investigated by SIU

02 August 2023 - 13:04
The SIU will probe whether there has been any unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the KZN premier's office or losses suffered by it or the state. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A probe into allegations of maladministration in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office has been authorised, says the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). 

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed proclamation R130 of 2023 which will see the investigation focus on the appointment of a consultant to support six priority provincial programmes, including the Sivananda Luwamba Wellness Centre and Operation Sukuma Sakhe projects.

The investigation will also probe whether there has been any unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the premier's office or losses suffered by it or the state, said the unit.

Furthermore, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said it will seek to establish whether there has been any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by contractors, employees or officials in the premier's office and suppliers, service providers or any other person or entity.

“In addition to investigating maladministration and malpractice, the SIU will also identify failures and will make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.

“The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between April 2007 and July 29 2023, the date of the publication of the proclamation, or before April 2007 and after the date of the proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” said Kganyago.

The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the high court or a special tribunal to correct any wrongdoing caused by corruption, fraud or maladministration, Kganyago said.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act, Kganyago said the body will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action. 

The investigation follows the arrest in August 2022 of director-general in the KZN premier’s office Nonhlanhla Mkhize on charges of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation. She allegedly threatened the Mhlathuze Water board which was investigating financial irregularities.

