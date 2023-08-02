South Africa

WATCH | Bokgabo Poo seen on footage, accused alleges he was assaulted by cops before pointing out body parts

Judgment on the assault allegations and whether the pointing out should be admissible has been reserved for Thursday

02 August 2023 - 16:23
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

The rights of an accused took centre stage in the Pretoria high court sitting in Benoni on Wednesday as Bokgabo Poo’s alleged murderer Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali claimed he was assaulted to pressure him into a confession.

Zikhali's testimony that he was beaten by police in October last year triggered a trial within a trial.  He also alleged his rights were not fully read out to him and he was not warned that pointing out body parts could be self-incriminatory.

The court heard Zikhali gave police four addresses which had negative outcomes and he had done so because of “the pressure that was on me. I couldn’t bear the beating”.

On Tuesday he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Poo but admitted to having raped a nine-year-old girl in the same area in 2021. The matter is running concurrently with that of Poo.

Zikhali claimed he was taken to different police stations and questioned. He claimed he was assaulted on his private parts and tasered on his shoulders.

“In the interrogation room an officer questioned me, and when I didn’t have answers, they put plastic on my head, suffocating me. They were asking me about a missing child,” said Zikhali.

The rape and murder trial of Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali will continue on Thursday. The matter is running concurrently with that of another victim.
The rape and murder trial of Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali will continue on Thursday. The matter is running concurrently with that of another victim.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

He said he was not informed that a pointing out was not obligatory.

Col Eugene Scheepers, from Brakpan police, took the stand to defend the manner in which the pointing out was undertaken.

Scheepers said he was told at the station a suspect in the missing child case was in the cells and co-operating, and had said he would take them to addresses where the body parts were.

However, due to the urgency of the matter and the manner in which it was received by the public, Scheepers elected to make an informal pointing out, which would not involve full records of addresses.

He said Zikhali did not attempt to lay a complaint against the police he said assaulted him. While he was verbally issuing a notice of rights to Zikhali, the accused interrupted him [Scheepers] and said he was well aware of his rights.

Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer pleads not guilty but admits to earlier rape

Zikhali was  out on bail on the rape matter when he was arrested for the horrific murder of Bokgabo.
News
18 hours ago

But the defence said the only rights read out were the right to remain silent and anything he said could be used against him.

The poor reading of the notice had a significant impact on the credibility of the pointing out exercise and, given his allegations of assault, he may have been coerced into the exercise, the defence claimed.

The state said though the pointing out was done informally, it should be admissible as evidence because going through the formal route would have defeated the objective of potentially finding the missing person in time and alive.

Judgment on the assault allegations and whether the pointing out should be admissible will be given on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bokgabo Poo’s murder trial halted as new charges are expected

New charges are expected to be added to the six Bokgabo Poo’s murder accused, Ntokozo Zikhali, is to stand trial for at the Pretoria high court ...
News
2 days ago

Bokgabo Poo's case moved to high court, to run with another rape case

The matter of Bokgabo Poo's death has been transferred to the high court sitting in Benoni, Gauteng, and will be heard on July 31.
News
4 months ago

No roses for me, declares Bokgabo Poo’s dad before ‘wasted’ morning in court

Distraught father’s Facebook post brims with emotion ahead of Valentine’s Day.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Bokgabo Poo seen on footage, accused alleges he was assaulted by cops ... South Africa
  2. KZN premier ordered to reinstate 'unfairly' dismissed workers South Africa
  3. Ugu municipality blames Port Edward’s water woes on 'cross-border electricity ... South Africa
  4. Meyiwa's friend emotional at murder trial as he testifies for the second time South Africa
  5. Midrand couple sentenced for R600k UIF fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem