‘Traumatised’ EFF Free State leader in assault, counter-assault inquiry with police station head
Image: Alaister Russell
An EFF regional leader and the station commander of a Free State police station have opened assault and counter-assault cases.
On Tuesday, a video emerged on Twitter showing the station commander at Ventersburg police station, Capt Francois Odendaal, “manhandling” EFF deputy chairperson of the Lejweleputswa region Rasake Ntauli into a police cell.
Police have initiated an internal inquiry, and the case has been reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
Directorate spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said: “Ipid is aware of the incident reported to it from Ventersburg. Ipid will be investigating the case.”
Free State SAPS spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said: “The station commander allegedly arrested the man for assaulting a police officer after the man seen on the video came to his office and started to push him around. The matter is being investigated internally, and the necessary steps will be taken if so needed.”
Ntauli denied accosting the officer. He said he, along with two other community leaders, went to seek an update on a murder case in which a farmer is the suspect. As they believed little progress had been made in the month since the murder, “we went to ask for his intervention.
“There were three of us in his office, myself and fellow community members.”
The officer refused to discuss the matter with them and ordered them to leave his office.
“He pushed this other one outside [one of the community members] and then pushed our seats towards the door.
“I stood up and said to him that we can’t leave this office before we get assistance. He kicked me around my private parts before dragging me out. That's where the video started,” Ntauli said.
Probe launched after station head seen ‘manhandling’ citizen
The video shows the officer pulling Ntauli into a holding cell.
Ntauli asks: “What are you doing?” before questioning why he is being arrested.
“You are going to regret what you have just done,” the regional leader is heard saying as his companion, who is taking the video, reveals that the officer is the station commander.
Ntauli denied he had assaulted a police officer, accusing the commander of “making up stories” after his own “blunder”.
Ntauli said he spent about six hours in the police holding cells and was released after being charged with assault and resisting arrest. He opened an assault case of his own. He confirmed an investigating officer from Ipid has reached out to him for a meeting.
Ntauli said he suffered bruises, a sore back and ribs and is still nursing his private parts.
“I will not let this go, this has traumatised me.”
