Raise your glass to trendy rooibos beer

South Africans love their beer and when alcohol sales were banned during Covid-19 many took to making their own pineapple beer with great success. Now in time for International Beer Day on Friday, when lovers of the brew from around the globe will be raising their glasses in celebration of their favourite tipple, you can step into the kitchen and make your own beer using a uniquely South African ingredient — rooibos tea.

Just like gin, where local producers have discovered myriad diverse ingredients like spices, fruit and herbal tisanes such as rooibos to titivate the taste experience, beyond a hot cuppa rooibos can also be used to bring magic to beer, resulting in an intriguing blend reflecting the country's rich culinary heritage.

“For modern consumers and homebrewers who enjoy unique and diverse beer flavours rooibos beer will add another flavour experience, said Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council. “The small-batch, all-natural brewing market has experienced a surge in popularity.”

For homebrewers, give this rooibos beer recipe a try on International Beer Day.