South Africa

City Power employee arrested for cable theft

04 August 2023 - 19:45
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Three suspects including a City Power employee arrested for cable theft
Three suspects including a City Power employee arrested for cable theft
Image: Supplied/City Power

A City Power employee is among three suspects arrested this week for cable theft and vandalism. .

On Wednesday, the City Power infrastructure task team conducted a joint operation with Alexandra and Bramley police, the Johannesburg metropolitan police department and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa at numerous scrap metal yards in Bramley to curb the scourge of cable theft.

Two suspects aged between 30 and 50 were arrested at one of the scrap metal yards and were found in possession of about 100kg of copper cables belonging to City Power. The other two suspects fled the scene.

On Thursday, the Johannesburg electricity utility’s security risk management team arrested an official working at the Reuven service delivery centre for stealing various types of cables, including service cables. 

“An intelligence-driven operation which was conducted by the City Power security risk management team revealed that some internal staff members were suspected of cable theft at the salvage yards across the business,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

He said the team followed the trail of a suspect caught on CCTV cameras on July 1 loading cables from an evidence locker at the Reuven Complex.

Two suspects were arrested during an operation in Alexandra Township.
Two suspects were arrested during an operation in Alexandra Township.
Image: Supplied/City Power

“A case of cable theft was opened at the Booysens police station and the suspect was arrested and has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court today [Friday],” he said.

Mangena said City Power expected more officials to be arrested.

Mangena said since the start of the new financial year, which began on July 1, the utility had already recorded more than 170 incidents of cable theft and vandalism and more than 20 suspects had been arrested.

“We welcome these arrests which will serve as a deterrent to would-be cable thieves. We have never ruled out the involvement of some of our employees and contractors in crimes relating to infrastructure such as cable theft and vandalism,” said City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava.

 

Mashava commended the work done by their partners in the security cluster and communities who have joined hands to curb the scourge of cable theft and vandalism.

“We call on scrap metal yard owners to work with us and not against us in this fight against the sale of copper cables”, she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Worldwide interest in Joburg CBD explosion from cities, engineers

The methane gas which caused an explosion on Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street in the Johannesburg CBD about two weeks ago may have originated from ...
News
1 day ago

'Get out of the holes before we close them,' Cele warns Riverlea zama zamas

Police minister Bheki Cele has warned zama zamas operating in Riverlea, Johannesburg, to come out from underground as all of the holes dug up for ...
News
2 hours ago

Crooks are using 'near field tech' to empty your bank accounts

Customers’ accounts are being fraudulently drained through "tap and go" purchases made with smart devices.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Two bodies of suspected cable thieves discovered after reported outages South Africa
  2. Major power outage in eastern areas of Tshwane due to cable theft South Africa
  3. Dozens of Joburg suburbs plunged into darkness due to overcurrent tripping ... News

Latest

  1. Court remands alleged North West cop killers South Africa
  2. City Power employee arrested for cable theft South Africa
  3. LISTEN | City of Cape Town says it won’t yield to Santaco’s demand South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Cape Town’s plans to ensure commuters' safety during taxi strike South Africa
  5. Confession by Bokgabo Poo's alleged murderer ruled inadmissible South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem