House evacuated as sinkhole in Centurion grows
Image: Supplied
A house in Centurion has been evacuated after a small sinkhole that started on Sunday morning grew to an enormous size at Burger Avenue in Lyttelton Manor.
According to ward 57 councillor David Farquharson, the water on that street is turned off, the road is temporarily cordoned off and the affected building has been evacuated.
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
