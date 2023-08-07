South Africa

Nzimande to place embattled Unisa under administration

07 August 2023 - 07:00
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
On Monday the department of higher education confirmed Unisa will be placed under administration. File photo.
On Monday the department of higher education confirmed Unisa will be placed under administration. File photo.
Image: Dudu Zitha/Sunday Times

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has notified the University of South Africa (Unisa) of his intention to place the institution under administration.

On Monday the department confirmed the minister had notified Unisa council chairperson James Maboa of his intention to appoint an administrator on Friday.

"The minister intends to exercise his powers in terms of the Higher Education Act of 1997, which empowers him to appoint an administrator. In terms of section 49B the council of Unisa will be dissolved upon the appointment of an administrator.

"The minister’s decision follows reports by an independent assessor, Prof Themba Mosia, and the ministerial task team (MTT) on Unisa chaired by Dr Vincent Maphai. Minister Nzimande is satisfied that the independent assessor’s report reveals financial and other maladministration of a serious nature which affects the effective functioning of Unisa."

Nzimande to make a decision on Unisa next week

An independent assessor made 26 recommendations in a 308-page report, which included Unisa be placed under full administration
News
4 days ago

Nzimande's decision comes after an application brought by Unisa’s former registrar, Prof Steward Mothata, on June 20 in the North Gauteng high court in Pretoria to declare the council is no longer “properly constituted” after the resignation of several members. 

Mothata, who was fired by vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula on June 27, sought several other orders which included directing Nzimande to appoint an administrator for Unisa within 15 days of the order being granted. 

In May Mosia made 26 recommendations to Nzimande in a 308-page report which included that Unisa be placed under full administration and the council and management be relieved of their duties.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Unisa is asked to retract highly selective article singing university’s praises

Council on Higher Education distances itself from Unisa article after it ignores 42 recommendations for improvement
News
2 weeks ago

Sacked Unisa registrar takes dismissal to labour court

Former Unisa registrar professor Steward Mothata is challenging his dismissal in the Johannesburg labour court.
News
1 month ago

Unisa's vice-chancellor has no powers to dismiss me: Steward Mothata

Instead, Prof Puleng LenkaBula 'has a lot to answer for. Unisa is on its knees because of her,' says registrar.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Riots break out in New York over influencer’s Playstation giveaway World
  2. Nzimande to place embattled Unisa under administration South Africa
  3. Musk promises to fund legal fights of discriminated X users World
  4. Impounded superyacht linked to Putin is being refitted in Italy World
  5. Church leader calls for end to violence at notorious KwaMashu hostel South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem