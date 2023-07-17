Unisa is asked to retract highly selective article singing university’s praises
Council on Higher Education distances itself from Unisa article after it ignores 42 recommendations for improvement
17 July 2023 - 21:04
The Council on Higher Education (CHE) has requested the University of South Africa (Unisa) to retract an article it recently published that presented a “very selective” view of the findings of an audit of the institution conducted by the CHE. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.