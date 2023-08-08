South Africa

Detectives hunt for clues after five people gunned down in Western Cape

08 August 2023 - 11:22 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police discovered five bodies after being alerted to gunshots being fired at a residence. Stock photo.
Police discovered five bodies after being alerted to gunshots being fired at a residence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/chalabala

Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting at a residence in Mbekweni, near Paarl in the Western Cape, which claimed the lives of five people, including two teens. 

Police responded to complaints about gunshots being fired in Chris Hani Street just after 11pm on Monday. 

“They discovered the bodies of three male victims aged 12, 14 and 34 and two female victims aged 32 and 39. The motive for the multiple murder is yet to be determined, and arrests are yet to be affected,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut 

“At this stage there is no indication that the incident is linked to the taxi strike in the province.” 

Police requested anybody with information about the shootings to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.    

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks Lt-Col gunned down while investigating Mall of Africa kidnapping of suspected Isis leader

The lead investigator in the abduction of alleged Isis leader Abdella Abadiga from the Mall of Africa in December — allegedly by South African ...
News
1 day ago

Off-duty law enforcement officer killed by stray bullet in gang shoot-out

Toufeeq Williams, 37, was shot and killed in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Five suspects nabbed for KwaNobuhle mass shooting

Eastern Cape police have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of six people and wounding of four others at a house in KwaNobuhle, ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. The ups and downs of Wi-Fi on flights Lifestyle
  2. eThekwini appoints big gun Thulani Ntobela to head city integrity and ... South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Transport minister briefs SA on violent taxi strike South Africa
  4. Detectives hunt for clues after five people gunned down in Western Cape South Africa
  5. ‘Deadly curses’ and big cash donations come to light at Omotoso trial South Africa

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng