Detectives hunt for clues after five people gunned down in Western Cape

Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting at a residence in Mbekweni, near Paarl in the Western Cape, which claimed the lives of five people, including two teens.
Police responded to complaints about gunshots being fired in Chris Hani Street just after 11pm on Monday.
“They discovered the bodies of three male victims aged 12, 14 and 34 and two female victims aged 32 and 39. The motive for the multiple murder is yet to be determined, and arrests are yet to be affected,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut
“At this stage there is no indication that the incident is linked to the taxi strike in the province.”
Police requested anybody with information about the shootings to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.
