When Ramosepele asked the court to admit it provisionally, Mokgoatlheng said it was inadmissible.
“How can I allow something that hasn't been commissioned? It's like a second docket,” he said.
However, Madlala, who had initially said he could reply to it, said the reason it wasn't commissioned was because it was lies. He questioned why the statement was only made in 2019, years after the murder.
“I want it to be read to me. I want to know what is contained in this statement,” he said.
Mokgoatlheng explained that it was not regarded as a statement as it was not commissioned.
“It shows that whatever is in here does not exist and that is why it wasn't commissioned. I would also want answers from the person who reduced the statement to writing to answer why the statement was taken in 2019 while Senzo passed on in 2014,” Madlala said.
Madlala refuted claims by Zandile that he had visited Meyiwa as he was going to be part of his lobola negotiations for Kelly. Zandile had testified to that effect in court.
“No, there is nothing like that. I have never conducted lobola negotiation. Senzo would have told me. Here would have also been a family member. I wouldn't have been the only person there,” he said.
Irate Madlala dismisses defence claims that no intruders were involved in Meyiwa shooting
Image: Thulani Mbele
The truth of what happened in the Vosloorus home on October 26 2014 when Senzo Meyiwa was shot is known by Tumelo Madlala, Senzo's then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandile, her mother and Senzo's friend Mthokozisi Thwala.
This is according to a proposition by the defence attorney for two of the accused in the murder trial, Sipho Ramosepele.
Meyiwa was shot dead in Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus. Also present at the time were Zandile and her then boyfriend Longwe Twala, the women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and Meyiwa's friend, Madlala.
When he cross-examined Madlala on Tuesday, Ramosepele put it to him that there were no intruders who entered the house and killed Meyiwa.
Sticking to his guns and the version presented by the house occupants that Meyiwa was shot dead by one of two intruders who broke into the home that night, Madlala said: “The truth that you are talking about is the one I am presenting to the court.”
Madlala's temper flared as he became visibly irritated.
“What you are saying does not exist. It's lies. I don't have time to play. Whatever you are saying, you are privy to say it because you are representing the people you are representing,” Madlala said.
'Are you telling us Senzo was killed by Mzansi's dumbest criminals?' Meyiwa witness asked by defence
“It's nice for you because you don't know what I went through because of this case.
“You are disrespecting me because you are saying no people entered the house. I am telling you. I was in the house,” he said.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had to tell Madlala not to argue with the defence but to answer questions put to him.
“I am sorry. I am just tired that it is being said there were no intruders who entered the house,” Madlala said.
Earlier Ramosepele had also tried to refer to a statement by Mlungisi Edward Hlope, the brother-in-law of Meyiwa, but state prosecutor advocate George Baloyi objected, saying it did not appear to have been commissioned.
This is the second take on Meyiwa's trial after the first had to be halted when the original trial judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela, fell ill.
During the first trial it was revealed Hlophe had made a statement that Madlala had told him there was a fight in Kelly Khumalo's house.
TimesLIVE understands part of that statement reads: “Zandi was fighting with her boyfriend and Senzo Meyiwa was trying to separate the two.”
Meyiwa’s mother was not pleased his car was still being used after his death
