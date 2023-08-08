Soccer

Le Sommer scores brace in France's 4-0 last-16 win over Morocco

08 August 2023 - 15:37 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Vicki Becho in their Women’s World Cup last 16 win against Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia on August 8 2023.
France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Vicki Becho in their Women’s World Cup last 16 win against Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia on August 8 2023.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Eugenie Le Sommer netted a brace to lead France to a 4-0 victory over debutants Morocco in their last-16 match at the Women's World Cup, and into the quarterfinals for the third consecutive time.

Kadidiatou Diani's fourth goal of the tournament, a header in the 15th minute, sparked an eight-minute three-goal Les Bleues blitz, with Kenza Dali and Le Sommer also scoring at Hindmarsh Stadium, ending the North African side's fairy-tale run.

Morocco became the lowest-ranked team (72) to play in the last 16, bouncing back from a 6-0 rout by Germany to beat South Korea and Colombia. But they were no match for fifth-ranked France who went unbeaten in the group stage, capped by a dramatic 6-3 win over Panama.

Le Sommer increased her all-time leading goalscoring record for France to 90, while the game marked the first time Les Bleues had scored four goals in a World Cup knockout game.

READ MORE

Colombia reach first World Cup quarterfinal with 1-0 win over Jamaica

A second-half goal by Catalina Usme fired Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday and carried the South Americans to their first Women's World ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Nigeria go down to England in World Cup last 16 shoot-out

England dumped Nigeria out of the Women's World Cup in a last 16 penalty shootout on Monday with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sweden send defending champs US packing from World Cup

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-SWE-USA/REPORT (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV):UPDATE 3-Soccer-Sweden knock United States out of World Cup on penalties
Sport
2 days ago

Kerr returns off the bench as Australia down Danes to reach quarterfinals

Co-hosts Australia welcomed captain Sam Kerr to the fray for the first time in the tournament as they beat Denmark 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana coach Ellis asks government to help make pro women's football happen

South Africa needs a professional women’s football league, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said after her team bowed out of the 2023 Women’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana’s World Cup dream ended by clinical Dutch

Banyana Banyana had plenty of fight and displayed the quality of African champions, but ultimately the Netherlands were just too precise and powerful ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘The whole of South Africa should be proud of this team’: Banyana coach Ellis

Banyana Banyana paid for not taking their chances but did not play like underdogs, giving the Netherlands a tougher run than the 2-0 scoreline ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. No Pollard, Am as Springbok World Cup squad named Rugby
  2. Wayde, Akani to lead SA medal charge at world championships Sport
  3. Le Sommer scores brace in France's 4-0 last-16 win over Morocco Soccer
  4. ‘They’ve improved a lot’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on what he’s seen from Chiefs Soccer
  5. ‘I hope everybody is going to defend in a low block against Pirates’: Riveiro Soccer

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng