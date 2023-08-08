South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa trial: Tumelo Madlala under cross-examination

08 August 2023 - 10:11 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Defence lawyers are expected to start cross-examination of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala on Tuesday.

On Monday, Madlala told the Pretoria high court he would be happy if lead investigator Col Joyce Buthelezi explained how she compiled the second controversial docket in the murder case in which he is listed as a suspect.

Tumelo Madlala identifies Bongani Ntanzi as intruder who tussled with Senzo Meyiwa

Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala has pointed out Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi as the man who had a tussle with the soccer star before his ...
News
21 hours ago

Meyiwa’s mother was not pleased his car was still being used after his death

Singer Kelly Khumalo insisted on using her then-boyfriend soccer star Senzo Meyiwa’s car after he was murdered at her home in Vosloorus in 2014, the ...
News
19 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa's friend Tumelo Madlala takes to the stand

Another childhood friend of the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, Tumelo Madlala, on Monday returned to the witness box in the high court in Pretoria.
News
23 hours ago
