South Africa

WATCH | 'Heartbreaking' visit by Cape Town mayor to slain officer's home

08 August 2023 - 09:50 By Zukile Daniel
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Slain LEAP officer 32-year-old Zamikhaya Kwinana was with colleagues patrolling the Nyanga township when they came under fire over the weekend as taxi strikes rocked Cape Town.

Geordin Hill-Lewis and mayco member for safety and security JP Smith visited Kwinana's family to convey their condolences and update them on the investigation.

“He was a beloved law enforcement officer in the LEAP programme in the City of Cape Town and it was important for us to come and give our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family,” said Hill-Lewis.

“We are being asked to negotiate with people who are responsible for this. I cannot come and look at Mrs Kwinana, his sister and his four little children and his mother on the weekend and say that we are negotiating with the people who did this. It's not acceptable. We will not negotiate with people who have got a very literal gun to our head,” he said.

The emotional family had only good things to say about Kwinana. His younger brother Lunga said, “The loss of my brother is painful but there is nothing I can do about it because he died on duty. He always told me soldiers die at war.''

Smith said the “loss of humans is the most painful thing in this taxi strike and some of the taxi drivers are against the violence”. 

“There is no way to ever make it right. He's gone forever. I see that as a loss of a family member because we talk about our safety and security, family and that death really hurt me and really angered me.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cape Town offers reward for info that could put cop killer behind bars

Cape Town has extended condolences to the family of a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer who was shot dead in Nyanga on Friday and is ...
News
2 days ago

‘This is not acceptable’: Winde demands end to violence as taxi strike wreaks havoc

Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Monday called for an end to the violence coinciding with the taxi strike which has left thousands stranded, ...
News
19 hours ago

Chilling voice notes threatened to burn and kill hours before buses, vehicles were torched in Cape Town

The authorities has arrested 27 people in connection with a taxi blockade which caused traffic disruptions on the N2
News
13 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why community is fed up with pollution in Vaal River South Africa
  2. Businesses take a hit as Cape taxi strike keeps workers at home South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha and co-accused back in court South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Heartbreaking' visit by Cape Town mayor to slain officer's home South Africa
  5. Travel earnings show consumers spend on foreign trips Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng