Richmond Hill residents have taken to social media to pay tribute to the well-known physiotherapist.
The community Facebook page shared images and videos from a vigil held outside her home, which included a tribute from her mother.
“We mourn Marolien's death, we celebrate her life as a sportswoman (Iron Man competitor), as a dynamic and excellent physiotherapist, an animal lover, supporter of the sick, her sharp sense of humour, her strong friend and family ties, her determination to overcome Long Covid (and competed again in the 70.3 Iron Man!) and last but not least, her dedication to the sport disciplines she participated in.”
A fellow physiotherapist said they were all “gutted” to learn of her murder and described her as an “all-round amazing human being”.
Police have confirmed that a manhunt has been launched for her killer and urged anyone with information to contact Humewood police, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
Hunt on for suspect linked to Gqeberha physiotherapist's murder
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A Gqeberha community is in mourning after the murder of well-known physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt in her home.
The 40-year-old was found lying on the floor with stab wounds in the early hours of Women's Day, according to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse Van Rensburg.
The incident happened in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood.
“It is alleged that at about 1.40am, neighbours heard her screaming as well as the breaking of glass. They immediately responded and found her lying on the floor with stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
“It was later established that the suspect gained entrance to the property by breaking a side window. It is unclear what was taken during the attack and police are investigating a murder case”, Janse van Rensburg said.
