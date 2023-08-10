South Africa

WATCH | Blaze on N3 after truck carrying paraffin collides with another vehicle

10 August 2023 - 07:55
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Two trucks, one carrying paraffin, collided on the N3 in Ashburton. The mop-up operation is expected to take hours. Traffic on the major route between Pietermaritzburg and Durban is at a standstill.
Image: supplied

Both carriageways of the N3 in Ashburton, Pietermaritzburg, were closed after a truck carrying paraffin collided with another heavy vehicle early on Thursday morning. 

Traffic was backed up for several kilometres, as the N3 freeway is a major route between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

“The closure is as a result of an accident involving two trucks with one carrying paraffin. There is currently a huge congestion in all routes between Pietermaritzburg and Durban. The congestion has now spilt over to alternative routes such as the R103 and R603,” said KwaZulu-Natal transport departmental spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane. 

He said the team was conducting a mop-up operation which is estimated will take hours.

“Motorists are urged to use alternative routes such as the R103 and R603; however they are cautioned of heavy congestion on those roads due to road works.”

TimesLIVE

