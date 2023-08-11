South Africa

‘Belizobhubha’ say relieved Zuma family members applauding government for avoiding unrest

11 August 2023 - 13:04
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former president Jacob Zuma reported to the Estcourt correctional services facility early on Friday.
Former president Jacob Zuma reported to the Estcourt correctional services facility early on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/TimesLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma’s family says South Africa would have been subjected to another July 2021 period of unrest had the government decided he should go back to jail.  

Belizobhubha” (loosely meaning there would have been mayhem) said Khanya, one of Zuma’s brothers. He was reacting to the news that the former president was not returning to serve time at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.  

Khanya said he was with Zuma on Monday and they discussed the matter. 

“The government did the right thing because, ‘belizobhubha’. I am very happy with the decision. There is no two ways about it, they realised ‘belizobhubha phela’,” he said.  

Khanya was not the only family member rejoicing. The former president's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took to social media to post a video with her father.  

A jovial Zuma is seen at his Nkandla homestead with his arm around his daughter and saying “Free at last”, while giggling. 

Speaking from KwaDakwadunuse in Nkandla, Zuma’s eldest son Edward said: “We are very much delighted that they have saved millions of South Africans from what we do not know would have happened.” 

The family “welcomes and appreciates” the decision, he said. 

“We appreciate the soberness with which the decision was taken. Whoever wants to challenge the decision in court, it is their constitutional right. They are free to do so but as a family we are happy about the decision.”  

He confirmed Zuma was back in the comfort of his Nkandla homestead.  

“There will be no celebrations. There is nothing to celebrate because people sobered up and took the correct decision and realised what was at stake.”  

Zuma’s brother Joseph told TimesLIVE:  “When I heard the news I felt alive, I laughed by myself because I could not believe it. I said: ‘Hawu yeheni webantu.’ I am very happy.” 

Joseph, who is in Durban, said he will call relatives in Nkandla to tell them about the announcement. 

“I have not seen him since he came back from overseas [Russia for medical treatment]. He extended his stay there. We are happy because they can probably see he is old. Why did they arrest him in the first place? They really thought about their decision It is good.”  

Joseph said the community was ready to go out to the streets to defend Zuma. 

“Scores of people I live with told me if he returned to jail, we will do it again. Bekuzoba nzima ngempela. It was going to be worse than the last time. I think government realised it was not going to end well had he returned to jail.”  

He said government took the decision because “bekuzosuka olukhulu udlame [there would have been huge unrest in the country].”

“I was ready to defend him,” Joseph said.  

Inkosi Simphiwe Eric Zuma of the Nxamalala Tribal Authority said: “We are very happy because we did not understand why he was arrested in the first place. We do not trust the judiciary and feel there should be a court higher than the Constitutional Court because judges also make mistakes.”

DCS insists Zuma’s release on ‘special remission’ complies with SCA ruling

A list of all offenders released with former president Jacob Zuma will be made public on Friday.
News
4 hours ago

TimesLIVE reported earlier that the department of correctional services confirmed Zuma reported to Estcourt prison early on Friday and was released after a “remission process” had been effected. 

The announcement was made by correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale during a press briefing held with justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola. 

Speaking from Estcourt prison, Thobakgale said: “As the national commissioner I have exercised my discretion about the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment in making the decision whether to take into account the period served under community corrections by the former president. 

“In compliance with the SCA judgment, Zuma did report back to the correctional centre this morning and a consideration has been made as per legislation. The administrative procedures have ensued and Zuma has been processed accordingly.” 

Lamola announced a special remission process for non-violent offenders has been approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A remission of sentences for low-risk offenders is a crucial aspect of South Africa’s justice system, and is particularly relevant in light of overcrowding in prisons, the minister said. 

Zuma served less than two months of his 15-month sentence handed to him by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court after he failed to obey its order to abide by the lawful summons of the state capture inquiry.  

His incarceration led to the July 2021 riots, which saw KwaZulu-Natal plunged into chaos with looting and violence that spread to Gauteng, leaving 354 people dead and causing billions in infrastructure damage. 

In September 2021 Zuma was released on medical parole by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser.    

That decision was set aside as unlawful by the courts. However, the SCA judgment left it in the commissioner’s hands to decide whether he was empowered by law to consider whether the time Zuma has already spent on medical parole could be considered in determining “the remaining period of his incarceration”. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Ramaphosa ‘did not interfere’ with decision regarding Zuma's reincarceration and release

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not interfere in the decision to return Jacob Zuma to jail, only for him to be released 90 minutes later, says justice ...
News
2 hours ago

Zuma benefiting from his own policy? Remission of sentence and to whom it's granted explained

Remissions of sentences were announced by former president Jacob Zuma on Freedom Day in 2012.
News
3 hours ago

ConCourt refuses Zuma’s urgent appeal of high court interdict halting Ramaphosa’s private prosecution

The Constitutional Court has, in a three-line order, refused a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to appeal against the high court interim interdict ...
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Jacob Zuma released on special remission after quick stop at Estcourt prison

The department of correctional services has confirmed former president Jacob Zuma reported to Estcourt prison on Friday and a "remission process has ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. eThekwini municipality holds meeting with fed-up residents over tariff hikes South Africa
  2. POLL | What do you think of Zuma being granted remission of sentence? South Africa
  3. OPINION | Illegal gold mining is becoming the scourge of the Amazon World
  4. Zuma remission: DCS urged to make public number of offenders released daily for ... South Africa
  5. Data from iPhone belonging to Senzo Meyiwa 'could not be downloaded' South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later