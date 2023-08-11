South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

11 August 2023 - 10:03 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday. 

On Thursday, Meyiwa's childhood friend and eyewitness to his murder Tumelo Madlala wrapped up his cross-examination and evidence after being grilled for several days.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng expressed surprise that no gun residue was tested on anyone, nor were their clothes confiscated for testing.

“Competent police should have taken all your clothes. I am surprised, because this firearm exploded in a confined space. Common sense tells you that they should have taken all your clothes — all you people who were there — and conducted the same tests on them,” he said.

Madlala was present when Meyiwa was shot dead on October 26 2014 in his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus. Also present were her sister Zandile, her then-boyfriend Longwe Twala, the women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and another of Meyiwa's friends, Mthokozisi Thwala.

Five men are on trial for the murder. Madlala has told the court Meyiwa had pinned a suspect to the wall when a gunshot went off.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Judge alarmed at cops failure to test for gunpowder after Meyiwa shooting

"Competent police should have taken all the clothes worn by everyone who was present" when Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in the Vosloorus home on ...
News
13 hours ago

Malesela Teffo refuses to step into the dock, defence pulls out

Lawyers representing Malesela Teffo have terminated their brief as he refuses to take advice from them.
News
21 hours ago

'Are you telling us Senzo was killed by Mzansi's dumbest criminals?' Meyiwa witness asked by defence

Defence attorney for two of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sipho Ramosepele, said Tumelo Madlala's testimony has led him to believe ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. DCS insists Zuma’s release on ‘special remission’ complies with SCA ruling South Africa
  2. Families of KZN school bus crash victims to receive government assistance South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Unisa hosts woman of the year award celebration amid ... South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court South Africa
  5. Two Chatsworth children killed by tow truck while walking to school South Africa

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
CCTV captures man robbed allegedly by Uber in Pretoria