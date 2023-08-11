WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
On Thursday, Meyiwa's childhood friend and eyewitness to his murder Tumelo Madlala wrapped up his cross-examination and evidence after being grilled for several days.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng expressed surprise that no gun residue was tested on anyone, nor were their clothes confiscated for testing.
“Competent police should have taken all your clothes. I am surprised, because this firearm exploded in a confined space. Common sense tells you that they should have taken all your clothes — all you people who were there — and conducted the same tests on them,” he said.
Madlala was present when Meyiwa was shot dead on October 26 2014 in his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus. Also present were her sister Zandile, her then-boyfriend Longwe Twala, the women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and another of Meyiwa's friends, Mthokozisi Thwala.
Five men are on trial for the murder. Madlala has told the court Meyiwa had pinned a suspect to the wall when a gunshot went off.
