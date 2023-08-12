South Africa

Power outages in Sandton could extend beyond midnight, says Eskom

12 August 2023 - 15:16
Sandton residents are without electricity as Eskom conducts emergency maintenance on the distribution network.
Image: Bloomberg

Parts of Sandton in Johannesburg were without power from 6am on Saturday as Eskom embarked on emergency maintenance work to its distribution network.

The power utility informed residents the outage would affect customers in Parkmore and Sandown until midnight.

However, “please note that should circumstances beyond the control of Eskom arise, the electricity supply may not be restored as communicated”.

“The interruption in electricity supply is necessary to perform essential maintenance on our distribution power lines,” the utility said.

It thanked residents for their co-operation and apologised for any inconvenience.

TimesLIVE

