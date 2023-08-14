The Gqeberha high court has granted the Hawks Eastern Cape's priority crime specialised investigation (PCSI) unit a forfeiture order worth R158 000 in a bribery matter involving two police officers.
This comes after a December 2022 incident when the East London-based Hawks' serious corruption investigation received a tip-off about a police officer, according to Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.
" W/O Richard Ntokozo Zungu, 56, stationed at New Brighton police station detectives section was allegedly going to sell a double police murder case docket for R20,000 and allegedly did so.
"Due to the quick action of the investigation team, the accused was caught and arrested in possession of the cash in his vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla worth R138,000, which was used during the crime and was seized during the operation. His co-accused Sgt Luyanda Innocent Maneli, 41, attached at Swartkops police station, was later arrested after preliminary investigation which alleged that the duo connived to commit crime."
Mgolodela confirmed t the matter was referred to the PCSI in Gqeberha for an asset forfeiture investigation and a preservation order was granted through the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit last week Tuesday.
This was for "cash accrued through criminal activities worth R20 000 and a vehicle used as instrumentality worth R138 000".
"The cash and money accrued through the sale of the vehicle will be deposited into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account for state use.
"Zungu and Maneli have since been suspended from the police service and their salaries stopped. They have been remanded in custody since their arrest. They are expected to be back in the Gqeberha high court on August 22 2023." she said.
EC Hawks granted R158K preservation order in bribery matter involving cops
Image: 123RF/Ufuk Zivana
