Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet in MTN8 semifinals

13 August 2023 - 21:44 By Marc Strydom
Edson Castillo of Kaizer Chiefs and Juan Camillo Zapata of Cape Town City during their MTN8 guarterfinal at Athlone Stadium on August 13 2023.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals, a tasty rematch of last week's DStv Premiership match where the Brazilians beat Amakhosi 2-1.

The draw was held directly after Stellenbosch FC won the weekend's fourth quarterfinal 1-0 in extra time against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday night, thanks to Andre de Jongh's 99th-minute strike.

Stellies meet defending champions Orlando Pirates, who slew Sekhukhune United 5-0 in their quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, in their semi.

Chiefs' new head coach Molefi Ntseki earned his first win of 2023-24 as Amakhosi edged Cape Town City 2-1 at Athlone Stadium on Sunday in their quarter.

Downs beat Moroka Swallows 1-0 on Sunday to reach the MTN8 semis. The exact dates, venues and kickoff times will be confirmed later by the Premier Soccer League.   

MTN8 semifinal draw 

Stellenbosch FC v Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns

