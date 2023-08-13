Stellies meet defending champions Orlando Pirates, who slew Sekhukhune United 5-0 in their quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, in their semi.
MTN8 semifinal draw
Stellenbosch FC v Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns
Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet in MTN8 semifinals
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs were drawn to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals, a tasty rematch of last week's DStv Premiership match where the Brazilians beat Amakhosi 2-1.
The draw was held directly after Stellenbosch FC won the weekend's fourth quarterfinal 1-0 in extra time against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday night, thanks to Andre de Jongh's 99th-minute strike.
