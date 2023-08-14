South Africa

'Maybe he can go and ask in Tanzania': Masemola rubbishes Thabo Bester's claims of stolen items worth millions

14 August 2023 - 09:38
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has denied claims made by Thabo Bester. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has rubbished Thabo Bester's claims the state stole his luxury items worth millions.

Bester's lawyer Peter Matee last week claimed several items were stolen from Bester, allegedly by police and correctional services staff, when he was arrested. 

The items include a laptop, marriage ring, watches and luxury brand items from Louis Vuitton and Burberry. 

Cash in rand, dollars, pounds, and Tanzanian and Zambian currency was also allegedly stolen. 

Masemola said the claims were untrue, and police only confiscated two cellphones and a laptop from Bester and his girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, when they landed at Lanseria Airport from Tanzania in April. 

“Police confiscated two cellphones and a laptop, that's what we know and are aware of. It was the only property given to us by the department of home affairs on his arrival,” he said.

“We are aware the Tanzanian police told the delegation that went to Tanzania Bester paid a lawyer in Tanzania with watches. We don't know how many. If he had cash on him, how would he pay a lawyer for consultation with watches instead of using cash?

“We don’t know about the cash. Maybe he can go and ask in Tanzania. I don’t know, but we are only aware of one laptop and two cellphones currently in our [offices], where we always keep the property for those detained.”

The luxurious items Bester claims were taken from him are listed as:

  • a marriage ring worth R350,000;
  • a Louis Vuitton laptop bag worth R51,000;
  • an HP laptop worth R41,000;
  • a Samsung Z4 cellphone worth R40,000;
  • an iPhone 14 Pro Max worth R36,000;
  • a Macbook Pro 16 worth R34,600;
  • a Samsung S23 worth R32,000;
  • an iPad 16 worth R18,000;
  • a Macbook Air 16 worth R12,500;
  • a Burberry card holder and sunglasses worth a combined R27,000;
  • Tom Ford sunglasses worth R9,500; and
  • watches, including two Rolexes, worth more than R10m.

Cash in his possession in different currencies was listed as:

  • R295,000;
  • $36,000 (about R683,285);
  • 7.2-million Tanzanian shillings (R54,772);
  • 1.4-million Zambian kwacha (R1.4m);
  • €500,000 (R10.4m); and
  • 100,000 Swiss francs (R2.2m).

“All these items I have mentioned were reported stolen by accused 5 [Bester] at the Lanseria police station. I don't have the case number for the matter. However, I feel it was prudent we place the matter on record,” Matee said.

