Courtesy: SABC News
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and 10 others are appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
They are all accused of being involved in Bester's escape from prison last year.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha and co-accused back in court
Courtesy: SABC News
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and 10 others are appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
They are all accused of being involved in Bester's escape from prison last year.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'High-profile offender' Nandipha Magudumana kept in prison's hospital
Thabo Bester case: One of two new accused granted R10k bail while the other abandons bail bid
Police seek help in identifying another body linked to Thabo Bester prison escape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos