South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha and co-accused back in court

08 August 2023 - 09:55 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and 10 others are appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.

They are all accused of being involved in Bester's escape from prison last year.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'High-profile offender' Nandipha Magudumana kept in prison's hospital

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who is being held in the hospital wing of the Kroonstad correctional centre in Free State, is not receiving any special ...
News
3 weeks ago

Thabo Bester case: One of two new accused granted R10k bail while the other abandons bail bid

The Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday granted one of the two new accused in the Thabo Bester matter R10,000 bail, while the other withdrew ...
News
3 weeks ago

Police seek help in identifying another body linked to Thabo Bester prison escape

Free State police are seeking help to identify a body that Thabo Bester's girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana falsely claimed to be that of her father.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why community is fed up with pollution in Vaal River South Africa
  2. Businesses take a hit as Cape taxi strike keeps workers at home South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha and co-accused back in court South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Heartbreaking' visit by Cape Town mayor to slain officer's home South Africa
  5. Travel earnings show consumers spend on foreign trips Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng