Power is provided by Mitsubishi's formidable 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 133kW and 430Nm of torque. Meshed to a smooth six-speed automatic transmission with Intelligent Shift Control, this grunt is delivered to all four wheels via a Super Select II 4WD system that ensures optimum traction across any terrain. Other notable features include selectable driving modes (Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand, Rocks) and a low-range transfer case.
Now available at dealers, the limited-edition Mitsubishi Triton Athlete retails at R749,990. This includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
Mitsubishi introduces sporty new Triton Athlete
Image: Supplied
Based on the flagship Triton 4x4 Automatic, the new Triton Athlete is crafted for those looking to stand out from the double cab crowd thanks to bespoke exterior touches.
These include LED headlamps with black accents and matching daylight running lamps, a set of black 18-inch alloy wheels and a motorsport-inspired decal kit. The latter includes a a hood decal, tailgate strip and side stripes featuring the number 01. Finishing things off is red detailing applied to the front bumper lower garnish, side-step and rear bumper step.
Image: Supplied
Inside the cabin you will find the leather steering wheel, parking brake and floor console all feature distinctive black and red stitching. Unique leather seats and door trim have also been treated to red leather stitching. Standard specification is high and Triton Athlete customers can look forward to niceties including cruise control, hands-free Bluetooth telephony, a touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control and a chromatic rear view mirror.
Image: Supplied
