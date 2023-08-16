South Africa

Identities released of six killed in N2 horror crash in Eastern Cape

Cops open case of culpable homicide after tourist couple from Dubai escape with minor injuries

16 August 2023 - 11:49 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
All of the occupants of the Mini Cooper were killed in the collision. Stock photo.
All of the occupants of the Mini Cooper were killed in the collision. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/emukuf

Police have released the names of six people, including a baby, who died in a fiery head-on collision on the N2 in the Eastern Cape at the weekend. 

A Mini Cooper heading to Cape Town and a Toyota Rav4 going in the opposite direction crashed on Sunday near Storms River. The Mini overturned on impact and caught fire, killing all the occupants. 

The deceased were from Kwazakhele in Gqeberha. They were identified as the driver Sandile Patrick Sister, 38, Noyakhe Regina Heleni, 71, Thembela Heleni, 51, Zikhona Heleni, 27, Kungane Heleni, 3, and Azingce Heleni, 1. 

“The occupants of the Rav4 are tourists from Dubai (a man and a woman) who sustained minor injuries,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu. 

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. 

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said on Tuesday the Road Traffic Management Corporation would investigate the cause of the collision. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sole survivor of Durban horror crash joins community to pay tribute to his brothers and friend

The 13-year brother of two boys killed in Friday’s horror crash on Chatsworth Main Road, south of Durban, joined hundreds of mourners at a vigil to ...
News
1 day ago

An 8-day war on Cape streets

Five people dead. Tens of thousands stranded and anxious, many walking. Buses ablaze. Fear. Workplace absenteeism. Schools shut. Court interdicts and ...
News
5 days ago

Five KZN pupils dead and at least 35 injured after driver allegedly loses control of bus

Five pupils died and at least 35 were taken to hospital after a bus ferrying schoolchildren to Mchitheki High School overturned on the R618 near ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Stabbing interrupts school inspection in gang-ridden Eldorado Park South Africa
  2. Identities released of six killed in N2 horror crash in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. Niger says 17 of its soldiers killed in ambush near Burkina Faso border Africa
  4. Gang stealing from club-goers in Midrand nabbed by metro cops South Africa
  5. WATCH | Swellendam municipal offices destroyed as rioters run amok South Africa

Latest Videos

Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”
Swellendam municipality building set alight during protests