South Africa

Gauteng social development confirms ‘abusive’ mother is alive after suicide rumours

17 August 2023 - 15:21
The Gauteng department of social development has condemned social media rumours that a mother who allegedly abused her child had died. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

The Gauteng social development department has denied suicide rumours about the mother of a one-year-old baby who recorded a video of herself abusing her son.

The allegations surfaced on social media on Thursday, claiming she had taken her own life. 

“The department has established the mother is alive and awaiting court proceedings,” said spokesperson Nkosana Mtolo.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo also dismissed claims the mother committed suicide.  

“Police don't have a report of such a suicide. The investigation in the case of child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm is continuing,” he said.  

Calls for the mother to be arrested were fanned when the video sent shock waves around the country. The video, which shows the toddler's mother kicking and standing on his neck while he lies helplessly on the ground, went viral earlier this month.

The toddler has since been taken to a place of safety.

Case of mother seen on video 'abusing' her toddler yet to be enrolled in court

A case is yet to be registered against a mother who appeared in a viral social media video seemingly kicking and stomping on her toddler.
News
6 days ago

Gauteng toddler in viral video rescued from ‘abusive’ mom

A toddler who appeared in a viral social media video allegedly being abused by his mother has been rescued and taken to a place of safety.
News
1 week ago

RDP house forfeited to minor child after abusive husband gets life for murder of estranged wife

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a dispute over an RDP house has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court, which also ...
News
2 weeks ago
