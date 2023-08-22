The streets around the Sandton International Convention Centre were abuzz on Tuesday as thousands of delegates converged ahead of the 15th Brics summit.
Black SUVs were a dime a dozen as delegates made their way to their hotels and met up for pre-summit chats amid tight security.
As for those who work and live in and around Africa's most affluent square mile, they had to sit patiently in the traffic or give the area a wide berth. Once the morning traffic settled, there was a lull in anticipation of another rush in the late afternoon.
The police were clearly taking no chances with a double fence erected around the convention centre and nyalas on standby in support of the hundreds of police and security personnel.
The unusual quiet in the morning did not last long and by midday the excitement and anticipation among onlookers was clear to see, and hear, as the delegates, among them world leaders, began arriving.
A police helicopter hovered over the suburb in the morning, while groups of protesters who had planned to picket outside the venue were instead sent to Innesfree Park nearly 4km away.
Sandton buzzing as Brics summit gets under way
Brics leaders called on to address Russia/Ukraine conflict at summit
But, as promised by the National Joint Operations and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), no-one without accreditation was granted access and no-one was taking chances.
China's President Xi Jinping had arrived on Monday night at OR Tambo International Airport ahead of his state visit on Tuesday. Russia’s foreign affairs minister Sergei Lavrov arrived at the Waterkloof Airforce Base on Monday morning to represent President Vladimir Putin.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at The Sandton Sun hotel to a warm welcome from Indian expats and citizens. Posters of his face adorned street poles in and around Sandton.
The main entrance of the centre was crowded with police, private security personnel and local and international reporters, camera operators, sound technicians and producers waiting to capture each incoming delegate while reporting live in different languages to their relevant audiences around the world.
By 4.30pm all the expected Brics leaders had arrived and were preparing for their opening addresses.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appearance — virtually of course via a pre-recorded video. The Russian leader, accused of crimes against children by the International Criminal Court, is expected to take part in the rest of the conference virtually. He risks arrest if he steps into a country that is a member if the ICC, such as South Africa.
