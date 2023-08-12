KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for at least four suspects who allegedly stormed into a house before midnight on Friday in Q-Section, Umlazi, Durban, and shot dead six people, leaving another critically injured.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said information on Saturday morning suggested two people were shot inside the house, one in a back room and a fourth next to an outside toilet.
“He was also found with burn wounds,” said Netshiunda.
The same suspects reportedly proceeded to an informal settlement a few metres from the first scene and shot three people inside a shack, he added.
Two were certified dead at the scene and the other was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.
“Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, who was leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them.
“It is believed he is wanted by police for another murder at which he allegedly dropped his identity document and reports indicate he believed one of the deceased had it.”
Netshiunda added that three of the suspects were identified and a 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources had been activated to search for them.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police, or call our Crime Stop number 0860 010 111, or alert the police via the MySAPS app,” he said.
Police launch manhunt after six people shot dead in Umlazi
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
