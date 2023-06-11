A pangolin was saved by the Hawks before it could be sold for R200,000 at a North West mall.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said three men, aged between 27 and 42, were arrested on Friday for the alleged possession of a pangolin.
Mathebula said the team received information that the trio were planning to sell a pangolin for R200,000 at a mall in Mahikeng.
“An entrapment was set up, and the team pounced on the suspects and found them in possession of a pangolin.
“They were arrested and charged with wildlife trafficking and contravening the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.”
Their vehicle and cellphones were seized and they are expected to appear in court on Monday.
The Hawks also nabbed four North West men the previous week while allegedly on their way to meet a buyer they were planning to sell a pangolin to for R60,000.
Police say ground pangolins in South Africa are listed as critically endangered because of excessive poaching.
Pangolins are killed mostly for their scales, which are used in traditional medicine, while their meat is regarded as a delicacy.
TimesLIVE
Trio bust with pangolin at North West mall
