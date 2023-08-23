The Brics Summit continues in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE reported that streets around the Sandton International Convention Centre were abuzz on Tuesday when thousands of delegates converged for the 15th Brics summit.
Black SUVs were a dime a dozen as delegates made their way to their hotels and met for pre-summit chats amid tight security.
WATCH | Brics Summit 2023
