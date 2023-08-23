Politics

WATCH | Brics Summit 2023

23 August 2023 - 10:24 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The Brics Summit continues in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE reported that streets around the Sandton International Convention Centre were abuzz on Tuesday when thousands of delegates converged for the 15th Brics summit.

Black SUVs were a dime a dozen as delegates made their way to their hotels and met for pre-summit chats amid tight security.

No consensus on de-dollarisation during Brics talks but Putin says process is ‘irreversible and gaining pace’

The discussions around de-dollarisation of Brics economies is up to the leaders after the Business Forum could not reach consensus on Tuesday.
6 hours ago

We are not in competition with G7, says Pandor ahead of Brics summit

South Africa's minister of international relations and cooperation Naledi Pandor says the Brics bloc is not competing with the large economies of G7 ...
23 hours ago

Brics leaders called on to address Russia/Ukraine conflict at summit

Civil rights groups are calling for “bravery” from leaders attending the Brics summit to pressurise the Russian government to withdraw its troops ...
23 hours ago
