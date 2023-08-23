South Africa

Two dead, four injured after fire at special school in Tshwane

23 August 2023 - 15:31 By TimesLIVE
The dead and injured were employees of a contractor hired to repair classrooms at the school. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kzwwsko

Two people were killed and four injured in a gas fire at Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Wednesday. 

Tshwane's emergency services department said it responded to the incident at about 10am. 

“Firefighters arrived on the scene to find collapsed container classrooms on fire. They were informed that one person was still trapped in the burning containers,” said spokesperson Thabo Mabaso. 

The badly burnt body of a male was discovered during the operation, while a second body, the gender of which could not be determined, was discovered later, he added. 

“Four other patients were transported by ambulance to Kalafong Hospital before the arrival of Tshwane emergency services," said Mabaso, adding that the injured and deceased were employees of a contractor hired to repair the classrooms. 

TimesLIVE 

