Limpopo police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old pupil who died two days after a fight on school property.
The incident happened at Mahwelereng.
In a statement, Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed that on August 18, there was a fight at a school between two boys. One of them was injured and taken to hospital.
“The incident was not reported to the police, and he was discharged on August 20. When he arrived home he had complications and died. His family took the body to the nearby mortuary,” Ledwaba said,
Police were informed and began investigating.
Ledwaba said the family started asking questions about what had led to the young man's death.
“Later on, the family discovered from school that there was a fight that prompted the boy being admitted to the hospital. Both the school and family reported the incident to the police and an inquest docket was opened,” Ledwaba said.
Police have since revealed the other pupil involved in the fight has not been located.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident. She called on the community to assist with information so the suspect could be tracked down and arrested.
The deceased was identified as Wallen Tatesi Nthutse Ngoepe.
The provincial education department earlier said he had sustained a head wound after an altercation with another pupil during a matric school camp.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo pupil dies after fight at school
Image: 123RF/ canities
Limpopo police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old pupil who died two days after a fight on school property.
The incident happened at Mahwelereng.
In a statement, Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed that on August 18, there was a fight at a school between two boys. One of them was injured and taken to hospital.
“The incident was not reported to the police, and he was discharged on August 20. When he arrived home he had complications and died. His family took the body to the nearby mortuary,” Ledwaba said,
Police were informed and began investigating.
Ledwaba said the family started asking questions about what had led to the young man's death.
“Later on, the family discovered from school that there was a fight that prompted the boy being admitted to the hospital. Both the school and family reported the incident to the police and an inquest docket was opened,” Ledwaba said.
Police have since revealed the other pupil involved in the fight has not been located.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident. She called on the community to assist with information so the suspect could be tracked down and arrested.
The deceased was identified as Wallen Tatesi Nthutse Ngoepe.
The provincial education department earlier said he had sustained a head wound after an altercation with another pupil during a matric school camp.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Body of grade 10 girl discovered on rugby field at Pretoria high school
Five KZN pupils dead and at least 35 injured after driver allegedly loses control of bus
'What threat was a tiny 13-year-old to a cop?' – Family reeling after boy killed in fight for electricity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos