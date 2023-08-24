South Africa

POLL | Do you think Pitch Black Afro's release after three years for his wife's death is hair-raising?

24 August 2023 - 14:36
Musician Pitch Black Afro's release from jail after serving three years of his five-year sentence for killing his wife has met with mixed reaction.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

The musician, real name Thulani Ngcobo, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for culpable homicide, of which five were suspended, in June 2020 for the death of his wife Catherine Modisane.

Correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TshisaLIVE the muso was released from jail last Friday.

“The department can confirm Thulani Ngcobo was released as his sentence expired on August 18. He benefited from the special remission of sentence.

“Culpable homicide is among the offences covered by the special remission of sentences. There are no conditions to his release as his sentence has expired,” said Nxumalo. 

News24 reported Modisane was found dead on December 31 2018 and the cause of death was blunt force trauma, which could have been caused by him hitting his wife's head against the wall.

The muso admitted he pushed his wife and she hit her head against the wall at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville, Johannesburg. Her body was found the next day.

Pitch Black Afro stood trial in the South Gauteng High Court, which was subject to several postponements.

In June 2020, he was found guilty of culpable homicide. However, he was found not guilty of defeating the ends of justice. 

The judge said the state did not prove beyond reasonable doubt that Ngcobo had planned to kill Modisane.

