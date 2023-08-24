Rugby

Savea wants All Blacks to go ‘bang’, while Boks will have their Bomb Squad

24 August 2023 - 14:23
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Eben Etzebeth has given the assurance there will be no letting up when the Boks play the All Blacks in London on Friday night. Here he squares off with four All Blacks including Julian Savea in the Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park in 2014 in Johannesburg.
Eben Etzebeth has given the assurance there will be no letting up when the Boks play the All Blacks in London on Friday night. Here he squares off with four All Blacks including Julian Savea in the Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park in 2014 in Johannesburg.
Image: Duif du Toit (Gallo Images)

The question of whether the fiercest rugby rivalry will be scaled down a notch on Friday has been raging in the background as the Springboks and the All Blacks prepare to do battle in their Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham.

Some have dismissed the clash as insignificant in the same way the teams' match-up at the 1999 World Cup left their respective fan bases cold.

Having been knocked out on a seismic double-header weekend (also at Twickenham) the Springboks and the All Blacks may have preferred to head to Heathrow but instead had to travel a lot further west.

They had to make the 256km trip across the Severn Bridge to Cardiff, not to play in the final, but in the third and fourth place play-off, a match that for them must have felt more pop gun than top gun.

Naturally a pall descended over both camps after their defeats to Australia and France respectively, and that hollow feeling remained in the build-up to the game.

The match was far from memorable with Breyton Paulse's opportunistic try proving the decisive moment as the Boks prevailed 22-18.

For Paulse, who scored a hat-trick of tries earlier that year on debut against Italy, there was a six Test wait before he could get his name on the score sheet again. That game meant a lot to him.

Similarly for Kurt-Lee Arendse, perhaps a modern day incarnation of Paulse, Friday night's match has meaning. If he adds to his already remarkable try-scoring record it will be hard to leave him out of the Boks' team for their World Cup opener against Scotland.

Friday's game comes with added angst. Two teams who usually test the other's physical boundaries will run head-on into each other on the cusp of the World Cup.

The potential for peril will be ever present.

However, if there was a suggestion the pair of three-time World Cup winners may go a little easy on each other, it was quickly dispelled by two of the toughest players on each side.

Bok lock and general enforcer Eben Etzebeth made it clear the match will carry a sense of occasion.

“Playing for your country in the Springbok jersey in a neutral environment at Twickenham, one of the best stadiums in the world, with probably 80,000 people against probably South Africa's biggest rivals the All Blacks, if you ask anyone out there you'll get the same answer.

“It is a Test match against the All Blacks. We are going to give our everything to win the Test match. We will worry about the World Cup after Friday.

“Hopefully it goes well and if it does it builds a bit of confidence for the World Cup as well.”

If the Boks are going to try to play like there is no tomorrow, All Blacks hardman Ardie Savea argued the concept of a warm-up Test is foreign to them.

“It’s not part of our vocabulary. We want to go out there firing and banging,” said Savea.

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the build-up

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
1 day ago

“For me, every Test is hard, and that’s just an internal gut feeling I put upon myself. The standard in every game is hard and tough and you want to be prepared for that and playing this game against South Africa leading up to what is next is important.”

A look at the respective teams, especially the All Blacks, also leaves the distinct impression they are edging towards what they deem their best starting team.

Among their forwards the Boks are packing heavy hitting experience with all their starters boasting 62 caps or more. They know the business needs to be done upfront. The assembly of those forwards is a statement of intent.

Interestingly though, none of the backs have reached the 50-cap mark.

Despite the return of 15-capped flank Luke Jacobsen, the All Blacks have also assembled a pack with more than 500 caps.

Even if they have a few caps fewer up front than the Boks, they mean business in the assembly of Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo'unga and Aaron Smith in their back division.

Soon after kickoff the notion that the match will be decided over friendly fire will be shot to pieces.

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP BUILD-UP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool APool BPool C 

Star players:

Will Skelton, AustraliaJohnny Sexton, IrelandAntoine Dupont, France | Ardie Savea, New Zealand

READ MORE

Former Springbok captain Theuns Stofberg dies

Former Springbok captain Theuns Stofberg died on Wednesday of injuries suffered in a car crash.
Sport
1 day ago

SA ref Jaco Peyper in charge of World Cup opener

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will referee the Rugby World Cup 2023 opening match between hosts France and New Zealand at Stade de France on September 8.
Sport
1 day ago

Canan Moodie moved to centre for Springboks against All Blacks

Canan Moodie will play a first Test at centre and there is another start for returning captain Siya Kolisi as Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber named ...
Sport
3 days ago

Faf not bothered if All Blacks field C team against the Boks

Scrumhalf insists SA will prepare the same way as they have things to fix
Sport
4 days ago

Bok selections against All Blacks may bring more posers

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber and his selectors will have some tantalising Rugby World Cup selection options available to them if things go ...
Sport
2 days ago

England dealt World Cup blow as Farrell red card upheld

England captain Owen Farrell will miss the first two matches of the Rugby World Cup after an independent disciplinary hearing upheld his red card on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks will fix earlier All Blacks mistakes, says Kurt-Lee Arendse

Fixing mistakes they made when they lost to the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship will be a priority for the Springboks when they face their old ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks’ wonder wing with jet feet Moodie fires warning at All Blacks

Springbok wonder wing Canan Moodie fired an ominous incoming try alert to the All Blacks ahead of Friday’s blockbuster World Cup warm-up showdown at ...
Sport
3 days ago

Jacques Nienaber wants Boks to be better

His side may have posted a record Springbok win over Wales on their home turf but head coach Jacques Nienaber was careful not to be swept up by ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Give me more time, Chiefs coach Ntseki pleads with club’s supporters Soccer
  2. Clash of heavy hitters: Boks throw caps in the ring for All Blacks dress ... Rugby
  3. ‘I am human too’: Sundowns coach Mokwena admits jibes are painful Soccer
  4. Savea wants All Blacks to go ‘bang’, while Boks will have their Bomb Squad Rugby
  5. Some days we trained with just the left foot: ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena recalls Gift ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says