South Africa

Western Cape taxi 'hitmen' arrested, one killed in shoot-out with police

27 August 2023 - 10:11 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
One of the alleged hitmen was killed in a shoot out with police. Stock photo.
One of the alleged hitmen was killed in a shoot out with police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/poco_bw

Police investigating taxi-related killings have arrested two alleged hitmen and shot dead a third in the Western Cape. 

A suspect linked to a triple murder in Khayelitsha in December 2022 and a murder in Masiphumelele in June 2023, as well as a house robbery, was arrested at Ocean View on Thursday by members of the provincial taxi task unit combat team. 

He is expected to appear in the Simon’s Town magistrate’s court on Monday. 

“Another notorious taxi-related shootings hitman was shot and killed in Wolseley after a shoot-out with police on Thursday,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa. “The deceased suspect was sought in connection with a string of murders in Ceres, Wolseley and Citrusdal. In one incident, the deceased was alleged to have shot and killed a father and his 10-year-old son in Wolseley in August.” 

Another wanted taxi hitman is due to be brought to the Western Cape to face murder charges after he was arrested in Umhlali, KwaZulu-Natal, for possession of an unlicensed firearm. He has since appeared in court in KwaZulu-Natal. 

“As part of ongoing taxi violence-related investigations, yet another suspect was apprehended on Friday for possession of an unlicensed firearm linked to a shooting incident that took place in Ocean View,” said Potelwa. 

All of the arrested suspects are aged 30 to 40. Police said more arrests were on the cards. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

First a stroke, then a brick to her head

Saffron Shaw was recovering from a debilitating stroke when she got caught in Cape Town’s taxi strike 10 months later — and a brick thrown through ...
News
10 hours ago

Contract killer scourge is sabotaging our society

The izinkabi phenomenon is becoming so entrenched that South Africa is fast on the way to becoming another Mexico, writes S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
10 hours ago

Suspects linked to Port Shepstone mass shooting arrested

Police arrested two men allegedly linked to a taxi violence incident in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast which left four people dead ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Western Cape taxi 'hitmen' arrested, one killed in shoot-out with police South Africa
  2. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  3. Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa re-elected president: electoral commission Africa
  4. Niger orders troops to go on 'maximum alert' Africa
  5. Russia's military ties with Iran will withstand geopolitical pressure World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure