‘AmaZulu played, we scored,’ Ntseki concedes as Chiefs get first league win

“But at the same time you're also playing against a team that is applying high pressure on your team and you must come up with a plan B in terms of how you win the game.

“In the past three matches we had possession but we didn't have good entries into the last third in terms of numbers and chances created. What was important coming to this game was to ensure we didn't concede stayed compact.

“In terms of how we want to play as Kaizer Chiefs, we want to dominate possession. But if you don't dominate possession, what else can work for you? What can also work, if they create spaces for you to go on a counter, is you go on that counter.

“But the most important thing is when we start playing from the back you need numbers and you need options and players to avail themselves. The game of today is that everybody is aware that all of us want to start playing from the back.

“Even today we could see that that was the plan and we tried a number of variations but because AmaZulu had more numbers in defence we could not keep possession and make combinations.”

Chiefs meet Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Wednesday in their next league fixture before hosting Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.