'Dismissed worker' arrested for murder after explosion at school

The man allegedly behind the fatal explosion at a school in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, last week appeared in the Atteridgeville magistrate's court on Monday.
Moloko Calvin Ramogwadi is charged with two counts of murder and three of attempted murder.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Ramogwadi was hired by a company contracted to build extra classrooms at Zodwa Special School.
He was allegedly fired last Tuesday and returned to the school on Wednesday where one of his former colleagues asked why he was there.
Ramogwadi said he had returned to collect tools.
Image: Gauteng department of education
IN PICS | Probe under way to determine cause of deadly gas blast at Atteridgeville special needs school
“It is further alleged that Ramogwadi opened gas tanks while the other workers were still on site and a fire broke out.
“Two workers died on the scene and three others were taken to hospital,” she said.
Ramogwadi was arrested the same day.
Mahanjana said he was remanded until his next court appearance on September 1 “for investigations in respect to bail and possible bail application”.
TimesLIVE
