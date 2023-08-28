South Africa

‘Peaceful march’ on the cards to air grievances in Swellendam

28 August 2023 - 15:27 By TIMESLIVE
A fire gutted the municipal offices during a protest in Swellendam earlier this month. File photo.
Image: Swellendam municipality/Facebook

Informal settlement residents with service delivery complaints, which recently escalated into violent protests in Swellendam, will march on Wednesday to present a memorandum of grievances to mayor Francois du Rand. 

Riots and looting flared up in the Western Cape town earlier this month when the municipal offices and computers were torched. Protesting residents are unhappy about a council policy requiring indigent households to apply for subsidised services, the rising cost of electricity and provision of water. 

The Swellendam municipality put out an advisory saying there would be a peaceful march, under the supervision of police, starting at 8am on Wednesday. 

“The primary objective of the march is to present complaints and requests from the informal settlement,” said the municipality.

“The march is required to maintain a peaceful environment. Participants must abstain from engaging in intimidation, defiance or hate speech. Carrying dangerous weapons or concealing faces is strictly prohibited.

“Throughout the procession, one traffic lane must remain accessible.

“Additionally, a ratio of one control officer for every 10 participants is mandated to oversee order and adherence. 

“Public order police, local SAPS and traffic police will oversee the procession to ensure compliance with the [Regulation of Gatherings Act]. Noncompliance with this act may result in the immediate termination of the march,” it added. 

March participants and community members have been urged to respect each others’ rights and differing perspectives. 

TimesLIVE

