South Africa

Workers tried to stop fire that gutted Pilanesburg International Airport

29 August 2023 - 20:24 By TimesLIVE
Firefighters try in vain to extinguish a fire that gutted the Pilanesberg International Airport on Tuesday.
Firefighters try in vain to extinguish a fire that gutted the Pilanesberg International Airport on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

 The Pilanesberg International Airport near Sun City in North West was gutted by fire on Tuesday afternoon, said the North West department of community safety and transport management. 

The department said security officers at the airport reported smoke coming from the top of a building close to the air traffic control tower. Some of the airport personnel tried to extinguish the fire. However, the flames engulfed the area and in seconds the thatched roof of the airport caved in. People tried in vain to put it out but the structure was gutted, read a statement from community safety. 

The Sun City fire services and the Rustenburg fire services arrived and tried to douse the flames. Community safety and transport management MEC Sello Lehari, accompanied by the acting head of department Mpho Maleme, went to the terminal and ordered an immediate investigation.

“We will leave no stone unturned to ensure we find the cause of the fire”, Lehari said. 

