South Africa

Emalahleni mom arrested after seven-month-old daughter burns to death in shack fire

28 August 2023 - 17:34 By TImesLIVE
A seven-month-old toddler has died in a fire allegedly started intentionally by her mother in Emalahleni. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Sfpater

An Emalahleni woman is behind bars on suspicion that she intentionally set her house on fire with her seven-month-old child inside. 

Mpumalanga police said the incident happened at about 3am on Sunday. 

Brig Selvy Mohlala said police and paramedics were summoned to the Vosman informal settlement with reports that a shack was ablaze.

“Upon arrival at the crime scene, a group of people were deeply perturbed by the horrifying incident at which the fire consumed an innocent toddler,” said Mohlala. 

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that earlier on, the child’s mother and her husband had a heated argument which turned violent. The husband then left the premises and it was during this time she allegedly torched the shack.

“She was whisked away from the raging flames by some members of the public who became outraged. They even tried to take the law into their own hands, however, the police rescued her.”

