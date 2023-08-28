Police said it was alleged that the mother, aged 28, was intoxicated at the time of the incident. It was not clear whether the mother had tried to also take her own life in the fire.
Emalahleni mom arrested after seven-month-old daughter burns to death in shack fire
Image: 123RF/Sfpater
An Emalahleni woman is behind bars on suspicion that she intentionally set her house on fire with her seven-month-old child inside.
Mpumalanga police said the incident happened at about 3am on Sunday.
Brig Selvy Mohlala said police and paramedics were summoned to the Vosman informal settlement with reports that a shack was ablaze.
“Upon arrival at the crime scene, a group of people were deeply perturbed by the horrifying incident at which the fire consumed an innocent toddler,” said Mohlala.
“Preliminary police investigations revealed that earlier on, the child’s mother and her husband had a heated argument which turned violent. The husband then left the premises and it was during this time she allegedly torched the shack.
“She was whisked away from the raging flames by some members of the public who became outraged. They even tried to take the law into their own hands, however, the police rescued her.”
