WATCH | Fire engulfs building in Cape Town CBD

28 August 2023 - 11:22 By Kim Swartz
One person sustained third-degree burns and residents had to be evacuated after a building caught on fire in the Cape Town CBD on Sunday.  

Cape Town central fire station responded to the blaze reported at about 9.50pm and requested additional resources.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “We had crews from Roeland Street, Salt River, Sea Point, Brooklyn, Goodwood, Milnerton and Constantia with a total of 12 fire appliances, including specialised vehicles, and 40 firefighters.”  

Residents in the affected area were evacuated. The person who sustained third-degree burns was transported to hospital for treatment.  

Damage to the building was severe with the first and second floors gutted. A nearby apartment building was also affected.

“An incident management team was activated to assist in mitigating the event and electricity to the building was isolated to prevent firefighters from being electrocuted,” said Carelse.  

The fire was extinguished at 12.45am. The cause is under investigation. 

