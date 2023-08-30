Widow, father of Limpopo tycoon not opposing application for exhumation

The widow and father of the late Limpopo tycoon Theophilus Mphosi say they are not opposed to the application by the deceased’s sister that his body be exhumed.
On Monday morning Moditswi Cindrella Ramokoto launched the legal action in the Polokwane high court, which she said was aimed at establishing the truth behind her brother’s death.
The businessman died on June 5 last year. Ramokoto suspected her late brother’s passing was suspicious and that he may have been poisoned.
Ramokoto gave the opportunity to anyone who wanted to respond to her application, to indicate by the end of business on Monday, their intention to oppose and file answering affidavits by Wednesday.
Mphosi was the CEO of Rheinland group of companies and Global Oil. He saw the business grow from one franchise station in Senwabarwana (Bochum) in 2008 to over 100 Global filling stations by the time of his death.
In an affidavit filed on Wednesday by Mphosi’s widow Reilly Mphosi — and also on behalf of her father in law Sidipa Mphosi — she said the application was served on her family on Monday on the birthday of the deceased’s father and it came as a shock to them.
“Being part of the Lemba tribe of South Africa (also referred to as the black Jews), the exhumation of a body is entirely against our cultural and belief system. In short, we are taught that the dead should never be disturbed,” she said.
The widow said moving the remains of a deceased caused them fear and confusion. She said it also reminded the deceased of the judgment they faced on the day they died. She said it was forbidden to even open a coffin once it had been sealed and placed in the ground.
“Religious trepidations aside, the question as to whether the body of a loved one should be exhumed remains an extremely emotional matter, which no father, wife, brother, sister or children should have been required to make in less than 48 hours, especially given that my husband passed away more than a year ago.”
Mphosi said Ramokoto’s motivation behind bringing this application in the insensitive manner in which she did, and why there was such a delay in the launching of the application, remained questionable.
“Be that as it may, in view of the serious nature of the allegations made in [Ramokoto’s] founding affidavit, we will not oppose the relief sought in the application and will abide by the decision of the court.”
Mphosi said it was prudent, for the sake of ensuring the integrity of any possible investigations that may ensue after an exhumation, that an independent pathologist be appointed, at the cost of the widow and the deceased’s father.
She asked that the court grant an order that the family be present at the time of the exhumation.
“The prospect of his exhumation rests heavy upon our entire family, and has exacerbated the trauma already suffered by the children after the loss of their father. Being present at the exhumation, to show our respect and love for the deceased, will certainly lighten this burden,” Mphosi said.
