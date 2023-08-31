South Africa

‘They have the right people’ — reaction to Meyiwa murder trial as new developments come to light

31 August 2023 - 14:47 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
The five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in the high court in Tshwane. File photo.
There were times in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial when the accused would chuckle and shake their heads in “disbelief” while denying involvement.

In the initial stages of the trial, this saw some people believing the police might have arrested the “wrong people” as they had previously wrongfully arrested Zamokuhle Mbatha for the same murder.  

Things have changed, however, as more evidence emerges in court.

Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates football star. 

They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty.

This week, the trial answered one of the long-awaited questions: whether any of the accused were linked to the murder through evidence.

TimesLIVE reported the gun that killed Meyiwa on October 2 2014 was the same one found in Mncube's home upon his arrest for a separate matter in Cleveland, Johannesburg, in 2015.  

“The bullet that was recovered from the crime scene was fired from this firearm [Mncube's gun],” ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena told the court.  

Defence attorney Sipho Ramosepele wants to call their own ballistics expert to challenge the report.  

Previously, people posted on social media that Meyiwa’s case was “justice delayed” and “plagued with shoddy work” by police. 

As the news broke about evidence given by the ballistics expert, many on social media expressed confidence in the state's case, while others said they would wait for the trial to continue to hear how other accused were linked. 

“They have the right people who killed Senzo,” Duncan Mnisi commented.

HERE ARE SOME REACTIONS:

TimesLIVE

MORE:

